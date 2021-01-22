Teen charged for reportedly making shooting threat at Baker County High School

“The cooperative effort between the Baker County School System and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office once again resulted in a positive outcome," Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said in a statement. "Parents should continue to have discussions with their kids about the severe consequences of transmitting threats on social media. The Sheriff's Office will continue to be relentless in our efforts to investigate and arrest individuals who use social media to post threatening statements. I want to once again thank our detectives for their outstanding work in this case. Families, please remind your children the importance of the ‘See Something, Say Something’ message. As a community, we will continue to work together to keep our children safe. May God continue to guide and protect everything we do to keep our schools a safe place.”