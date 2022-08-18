Teen charged after bringing gun to Columbia High School, deputies say

The teen's intent in bringing the firearm to school remains under investigation, deputies say.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old teen was charged after allegedly bringing a firearm on campus at Columbia High School.

School Resource Deputies at Columbia High School say they received a tip of a student who was possibly in possession of firearm coming onto the campus.

Deputies say the tip was received by the agency from a partnering law enforcement agency who was working a separate investigation.

"Deputy Cortese and school administration located the student in the parking lot of the school and verified that the student did in fact have a firearm in their possession," said the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

First Coast News is choosing to not name the 17-year-old who was placed under arrest due to his age.

The teen was transported to the Columbia County Detention Facility where he was charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus.

The teen's intent in bringing the firearm to school remains under investigation, deputies say.

In a statement, Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “We are grateful for those who partner with us to keep our children safe. I want to assure the community we will aggressively investigate any concern involving school safety, and we encourage people to speak out when there is a potential threat.”