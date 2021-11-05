Teen boy shot in the leg during incident in Murray Hill, police say

A teenage boy inside an apartment building was struck in the leg. He was stabilized and is expected to be OK, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage boy shot in the leg during an overnight incident in the Murray Hill area is expected to be OK, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.



Police say around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to 3545 Cypress Street in reference to a call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown person had fired a gun multiple times into an apartment building.

A teenage boy inside one of the apartment buildings was struck in the leg. He was stabilized by JFRD and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, police say they don’t know if it was random or if the victim was targeted. JSO does not have a suspect or vehicle description.