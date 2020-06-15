Teen boy injured in 1 of 2 shootings in Jacksonville Sunday

The teen is suffering from non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating two reported shootings in Jacksonville Sunday, including one where a teenage boy was shot.

One of the shootings happened in the 7500 block of Lem Turner Road around 4:58 p.m. When police arrived, police say they found a teen boy suffering from a non-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Upon investigating, police found out the the victim was in the 1700 block of W. Edgewood Avenue when the shooter shot at them from a white vehicle then fled the scene, JSO said.

The other shooting happened at the Kings Ridge Apartments in the 2100 block of W. 11th Street at 3:54 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say, upon investigating, the victim was shot on W. 11st Street while on foot. The shooter reportedly came out from between two apartment buildings and shot the victim, then ran away on foot.