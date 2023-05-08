Report: Flagler teen sells kids weed mixed with Italian seasoning, stabs them when they can't pay

The sheriff called it a recipe for disaster.

BUNNELL, Fla. — A Flagler County teen was arrested last week after deputies say he attempted to sell two juveniles in Palm Coast a mixture of marijuana and Italian seasoning. When the juveniles couldn't pay for the mixture, they got into a fight and the 16-year-old stabbed them with a small pocket knife, a Flager County Sheriff's Office news release states.

The juveniles were treated and released at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The teen was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the news release states.