Teen arrested following hostage situation in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager was arrested following a hostage situation in Jacksonville early Saturday. Jacksonville police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Kaylor Lane at around 3:30 a.m. for a possible armed person holding hostages. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT responded to the scene. Police were able to free seven adults and juveniles from the home, police said. A 15-year-old male was arrested and was charged with numerous felonies, police said.