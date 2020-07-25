Teen arrested, charged with second-degree murder in connection to Take 5 shooting on the Westside

First Coast News is choosing not to name the suspect until it is confirmed he is being charged as an adult.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 17-year-old is facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly shooting in the Cedar Hills neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The teen was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder. First Coast News is choosing not to name the suspect until it is confirmed he is being charged as an adult.

The shooting happened on July 11 in the 5400 block of Tampico Road. Officers were called to the scene at 2 p.m. The victim was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.