JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *Because the suspect is a minor, First Coast News is not identifying the teen and removed his photos originally shared by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A 15-year-old was arrested after he reportedly snatched a 66-year-old woman's purse at a Westside Walmart earlier this month.

On Jan. 8, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office got a call about a purse snatching at the Walmart located at 6830 Normandy Blvd. When they arrived, they found a 66-year-old woman suffering from minor injuries to her head and hand.

During the incident, there was a second individual who accompanied the teen. Police have identified the second individual and are investigating his involvement.

The teen admitted he stole the woman's purse to police, JSO said.

Detectives are investigating a second purse snatching involving the same suspect and second individual.

