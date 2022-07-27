The killer of a Jacksonville DJ had a documented pattern of abuse. Here's what we know

A police report shows that Tasheka Young told authorities of abuse by her accused killer, Bursey Armstrong last year, but there were no charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On July 23, Tasheka 'TySheeks' Young was found dead inside her apartment by her mother, her children inside with her, records show.

Friends say she was four months pregnant.

Young was a beloved mother, daughter and friend and a well-known radio-personality for 106.1 in Jacksonville.

Her accused killer is Bursey Armstrong, the man with whom she had two children and was expecting a third.

Here's what we know about what led up to Young's death.

History of abuse was documented

Armstrong was known to abuse Young, according to friends and police records. One friend, Phylisa Thompson, said that when Young died, "We knew it was coming."

A police report shows that Young told the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office about Armstrong strangling and beating her in May 2021. She had pictures of her injuries, responding officer R.A. Mills wrote in his report, but he could not prove where they came from. When asked why she didn't report her injuries previously, Young said she did not want Armstrong to be arrested.

No charges were pressed. The report refers to the incident as a "lovers' quarrel." (This phrase is can be used to categorize assaults and even murders that involve relationships, romance or sex.)

Fourteen months later, Young was dead.

The report says that police had were called to Armstrong's home that night because he claimed that Young had broken in after he had her "removed from his home by police."

But the report says officers found that Young legally lived there, and she wasn't staying at home that night because "she was in fear for her and her children's safety from Bursey." And she had called for a police escort to help her leave.

When Mills called Young, she was afraid to speak to him over the phone with Bursey listening, he said. He offered to meet with her in person.

When they met up, Young told Mills that about a month before, Armstrong had jumped on her while she was trying to sleep and choked her while her son watched. She had photos of red marks and scratches on her neck, the report says.

Armstrong told Mills that Young had threatened him with a knife, but he had no proof. While no charges were pressed against either Young or Armstrong, the report lists related offenses as assault with a deadly weapon by Young and felony domestic battery by Armstrong.

The "lovers' quarrel" was left alone due to lack of proof, and the next time Armstrong would face police was when he was arrested the day after Young's murder.

Armstrong reportedly held Young at gunpoint before her death

Friends said that the abuse continued, and they tried to convince Young to leave. "So many of us knew what was going on, tried to save her, and she loves so hard, so deep, no words can penetrate that," Thompson said.

Keturah Jordan, who knew Young for 20 years, said the abuse was an "ongoing situation."

"You could see the signs, the messages she sent me all the time," she said.

Police reports show that the alleged abuse led up to Young's death.

Two weeks before police say Armstrong killed Young, texts and testimony from her mother show that he held her at gunpoint.

On July 9, Young responded to a text from Armstrong with a picture of a Glock 43 x 9 mm: "This is the same gun you held to my head."



It was also the gun that police later confiscated to test for ballistics in her murder.

Young's mother went to her apartment that night because she could not get in touch with her daughter, she told police. She knew Armstrong was abusive and that he had held a gun to her daughter's head.

When she entered, she found Young dead with her children, who are one and three years old, in the apartment, records show.

Later that night, police announced to the public they found a woman dead in an apartment at Mission Pointe apartments in Jacksonville. At the time, Young was not identified. Police said there was evidence of foul play, but did not specify how Young had died and did not name any suspects.

Armstrong allegedly hid evidence

A warrant for Bursey's arrest shows that police searched Armstrong's parent's residence and found clothing with blood under the stairs.

Someone had dug a hole at the base of the stairs from the family's deck to the backyard, the arrest report states. In the hole, police found the Glock 43x 9mm. A 9mm bullet was also found in Armstrong's mother's car.

Armstrong was arrested and booked Sunday.

He had his first appearance in court Monday and is being held on no bond.