Loved ones identify victim in Northside apartment murder as Jacksonville radio personality Tasheka Young

Tasheka Young, whose nickname was "Tysheeks," was a radio personality on Jacksonville's 106.1 station.

The victim in a murder at the Mission Pointe apartments on Biscayne Boulevard in Jacksonville has been identified by family as Tasheka Young, a radio personality also known as "Tysheeks."

Young had previously worked as a broadcaster for Jacksonville's Power 106.1 Tru Hip Hop station. She was also a mother.

Fans, DJs, producers, classmates family and friends took to social media to remember her over the weekend.

Police told the public Saturday they had found a dead woman in an apartment at the complex and foul play was suspected. Late Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out a press release announcing an arrest in the case.

Bursey Jerome Armstrong, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection the incident, JSO said.