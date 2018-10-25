WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla.—Three linemen in the Florida Panhandle working to restore power were hit by a hit-and-run driver from Tampa Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

John Goedtke, 37, is accused of hitting and killing two of the three linemen who were working to restore power after Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle, the sheriff's office said.

The third lineman was injured, but the sheriff's office did not have information on the extent of his injuries.

First Coast News learned that no linemen from JEA were involved.

Deputies said Goedtke tried to run away but, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.

Law enforcement said charges were pending Thursday morning.

One of the linemen was from West Florida Electric and the other two were from Lee Electric in North Carolina. Authorities have not identified any of the victims as of early Thursday morning.

