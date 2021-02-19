Tallahassee man indicted for inciting violence at Florida Capitol

Daniel Baker was arrested by FBI agents after he issued a “Call to Arms” for like-minded individuals to violently confront protestors.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Tallahassee man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in inciting violence at the Florida Capitol last month.

Daniel A. Baker was charged with two counts of transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to kidnap or injure on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

Authorities said Baker was arrested by FBI agents on Jan. 15 after he issued a “Call to Arms” for like-minded individuals to violently confront protestors gathered at the Florida Capitol.

His actions stemmed from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Baker specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protestors and confining them at the state Capitol complex using firearms.

“At a time of widespread alarm and turmoil in our nation, and at state capitals in particular, Baker’s actions clearly posed a threat to public order,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said. “Though some media descriptions cast Baker in a sympathetic light, the indictment alleges that he sought to physically stop the expression of political views different than his own, potentially through armed violence. This office and our law enforcement partners are committed to protecting public safety no matter where the threat comes from, and we are confident Baker’s actions will be properly dealt with through the judicial process.”

The United States Magistrate Judge Michael J. Frank ordered Baker to be detained pending trial to assure the safety of the community on Jan. 25.

That order followed a combined preliminary and detention hearing that took place four days earlier.

According to the criminal complaint, Baker's social media posts have escalated significantly and he has specifically expressed an intent to become violent.

One of the threats included in the criminal complaint suggests that Baker made threats referencing bombing a Jacksonville campaign office.

The complaint says Baker made a post to his Instagram account that appears to resemble bombs or explosives being dropped from the sky and captioned the post: "Jacksonville nazis gonne (sic) be real sad when this happens to their hq."

The complaint says that in October 2020, the FBI was notified that Baker was using social media to recruit and train like-minded individuals in furtherance of his anti-government agenda.

On social media, Baker reportedly made multiple violent threats to those he claims are white supremacists, fascists and people with different ideologies than his, the complaint says.

Officials say Baker has promoted the killing of United States military officers.

The FBI says media posts also reportedly show that Baker was actively attempting to purchase additional firearms within the last 24-48 hours prior to his arrest.