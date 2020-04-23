The suspect from Wednesday's incident involving shots fired near a Ponte Vedra Publix has been identified by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Richard Arthur Bonsell, 28, of Pennsylvania remains in the ICU in critical condition following the incident.

SJSO says Bonsell was taken to the hospital after he opened fire on deputies who were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.

According to the Lewistown Police Department , at 1 p.m. on April 17 they received a missing person report for Bonsell. He was described as being approximately 5’11 and 215 pounds, with curly/wavy brown hair and brown eyes.

The newspaper reports Bonsell told friends and family he was going fishing in the morning and afternoon of April 17. He was last heard from around 2 p.m. when he said he was still fishing. Bonsell was reported to have a fishing rod, a red-and-black bicycle and camouflage hunting boots.

SJSO says on Wednesday they located Bonsell allegedly driving a stolen black four-door Toyota Tundra on A1A in Ponte Vedra. That's when they say Bonsell opened fire on a deputy

That deputy returned fire on the vehicle and the truck took off and went into the Sawgrass Village Publix shopping center area located at 220 Front St.

The vehicle was surrounded by deputies and SWAT as they worked to apprehend the suspect. People near the shopping plaza were urged to shelter in place, according to deputies.

SWAT used a gas bomb and were able to apprehend Bonsell and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is not yet clear if Bonsell sustained the injury from shots fired by deputies or if it was self-inflicted.

No deputies were injured during the incident and the shelter in place has been lifted.

