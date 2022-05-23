An SUV crashed into a store in Jacksonville Monday morning

"He couldn't even stop. If there was a train right there, he wouldn't be able to stop if he wanted," a witness said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a building Monday night at the corner of Beach Boulevard and University Boulevard.

A large hole was left in the window of a Uniform Destination store when an SUV drove into it at about 3:30 a.m. According to witnesses, the SUV was speeding through the intersection, hit a van, then spun the van around as it crashed into a pole beside the building and the SUV went into the building.

"He was going really fast, like when he went past me and my friend we can hear his car straight up high-revving," Derek Kearney, who works at the Daily's gas station across the street and called 911, said. "He couldn't even stop. If there was a train right there, he wouldn't be able to stop if he wanted to."

According to four witnesses, a woman in the van delivering newspapers.

She was taken to the hospital after the crash. They say three people got out of the SUV and did not appear to be hurt much.

"They're lucky that nobody got killed here tonight because that was a very hard hit," Jerry Kirkland, another witness. "The lady in the van, she was an older lady."

"We heard it from two blocks away," said Sharon Bassie, another witness.