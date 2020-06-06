Suspended Buffalo Police officers expected to be charged

Members of the Buffalo Police Department joined the suspended officers downtown on Saturday morning in a show of support.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two suspended Buffalo Police officers who have received national attention after a video was captured showing them shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground in front of Buffalo City Hall on Thursday night are expected to face charges. Both are expected to be charged on Saturday.

Saturday morning a large crowd of police officers and firefighters stood in front of Buffalo City Court waiting for both officers to enter the court house.

A judge has ruled that the media can only take still photos of the virtual arraignment.

The Thursday night incident has been viewed millions of times online and resulted in suspensions for both officers by the Buffalo Police Department. The incident occurred after curfew when the ERT was told to remove protesters from the square.

On Friday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told reporters he does not wish for the officers to be fired but wants an investigation to play out.

Also on Friday, all 57 members of the Buffalo Emergency Response team resigned from the special position after the two officers were suspended without pay.