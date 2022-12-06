Police say the suspects got away with a decoy bottle with very little value and not a $4,200 bottle of liquor they inquired about.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking for help in identifying three robbery suspects.

Surveillance video shows the three men walk into a liquor store on May 23 around 2 p.m. in the 2800 block of Katy Freeway.

The three men inquired about a $4,200 bottle of liquor in a locked display case, according to police.

An employee assisting the suspects removed the bottle from the display, when one of the suspects forcibly grabbed it from the employee's hands and ran out of the store.

A second suspect also took a box of the same liquor from the display, but dropped it after realizing it was empty.

The employee told police after the incident that the suspects only got away with a decoy bottle that's worth very little, and not an actual bottle of the $4,200 liquor.

If you have any information on the suspects, police ask that you contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly.