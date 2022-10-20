Home invasion robbery reported in 'The Woods' subdivision in broad daylight

Police believe two young adults wearing masks entered the residence carrying a handgun and stole thousands in cash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned new details about an alleged home invasion robbery that happened Tuesday in 'The Woods', a gated neighborhood near Hodges Boulevard.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery by home invasion and an auto theft in the 2100 block of The Woods Drive E.

When police arrived they learned that two young adults wearing masks had entered the residence carrying a handgun, assaulted a teen victim, then left in a stolen vehicle in an unknown direction.

Upon arrival, police made contact with complainant who stated that earlier she left via the sliding glass door on the east end of the residence in order to travel to the Wells Fargo bank.

At approximately 9:24 a.m. she told police she received a phone call from the victim informing her that the residence had just been robbed.

Police say two unknown individuals wearing black shirts and khaki pants were seen running from the east side of the residence by a neighbor.

The victim was able to identify one of the suspects based on a tattoo. Police say Cade Hayford, 21, was identified as a potential suspect.

Police say the victim and the suspect know each other through mutual friends.

A police report indicates that the two suspects took white 2015 infinity Q50 with chrome rims and $9,000 in cash from the home.

According to the police report, the suspects walked into the gated neighborhood.

No further information was available from JSO.