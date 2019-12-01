STARKE, Fla. — Two suspects in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Starke have been indicted on second-degree murder charges, according to the Bradford County Clerk of Court.

Jaylon Hankerson and Deontay Risby were both indicted by a grand jury and will have their next court appearance on Feb. 13 and Feb. 6 respectively.

Back in July, deputies said Hankerson, Risby and 20-year-old Devaughdre' Rogers shot into a home in Bradford County. A high-speed chase ensued and ended in Starke where Rogers was reported to have exited the vehicle with a gun. Rogers was shot and killed by two deputies.

