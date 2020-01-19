JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Suspects were arrested after several homes were reportedly burglarized Saturday in a neighborhood in the area of Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were seen removing evidence from a home at 13960 Denton Road. JSO told First Coast News the home is related to burglaries that happened at several other homes in the area. All suspects believed to be involved have been arrested, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and JSO said there is no threat to the public.