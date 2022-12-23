JSO looking for suspects in alleged credit card fraud incident

Police say on Nov. 21, a vehicle burglary was reported in the 12400 block of North Main Street. The victim’s banking information was taken.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for information in a credit card fraud investigation.

Police say on Nov. 21, a vehicle burglary was reported in the 12400 block of North Main Street in which the victim’s banking information was taken.

The information was then used by the pictured suspects to make withdrawals from the victim’s account, police say.

JSO says the suspects were driving a white, 2019 Jeep Compass.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community in identifying the pictured suspects below.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.