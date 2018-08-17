The sister of Abrion Price says her brother has been falsely accused in the death of 7-year-old Heidy Villanueva, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet on 103rd Street last weekend.

RELATED: Child shot, killed on the Westside Saturday evening; video released of suspects

"My brother -- growing up he was a good young man. He never got into any trouble and they got him wrongly accused," Price's sister to First Coast News. "My brother didn't kill no one. I'm sorry about the loss of the family, but he didn't kill no one. This will be over soon, and he'll be home soon.

#RIGHTNOW: Family of Abrion Price, in court for first appearance, says Price is WRONGLY ACCUSED. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/3Z2DIkXgFV — Crystal Bailey (@cbaileynews) August 17, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they arrested Price, 21, Thursday in the investigation of 7-year-old Heidy Villanueva's death

Villanueva was sitting in a car with her father outside of a restaurant waiting for her mother to leave work when a shootout began nearby. She was killed by a stray bullet.

#BreakingNews - ABRION PRICE is in-custody for FELONY MURDER in the shooting death of 7-year-old Heydi Rivas Villanueva.



ZONE 5 got behind a car with a broken tail light and sure enough Abrion Price was in it! He ran but a #JSO K-9 tracked him.



Told you we would find you. pic.twitter.com/ZjcDKOG7kt — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 17, 2018

JSO says police got behind a car with a broken tail light, and Price was inside that vehicle.

They also said Price took off on foot, but a JSO K-9 tracked him down.

© 2018 WTLV