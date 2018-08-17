The sister of Abrion Price says her brother has been falsely accused in the death of 7-year-old Heidy Villanueva, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet on 103rd Street last weekend.
"My brother -- growing up he was a good young man. He never got into any trouble and they got him wrongly accused," Price's sister to First Coast News. "My brother didn't kill no one. I'm sorry about the loss of the family, but he didn't kill no one. This will be over soon, and he'll be home soon.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they arrested Price, 21, Thursday in the investigation of 7-year-old Heidy Villanueva's death
Villanueva was sitting in a car with her father outside of a restaurant waiting for her mother to leave work when a shootout began nearby. She was killed by a stray bullet.
JSO says police got behind a car with a broken tail light, and Price was inside that vehicle.
They also said Price took off on foot, but a JSO K-9 tracked him down.