Suspects facing additional murder charges in Green Cove Springs shooting that left teen dead

Kieshawn Ray Capri Smith and Daveion Breshod Austin have been charged with felony murder.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — Two suspects are now facing additional murder charges in connection with a deadly Green Cove Springs shooting that left an 18-year-old dead, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Police said 23-year-old Kieshawn Ray Capri Smith and 20-year-old Daveion Breshod Austin have been charged with felony murder, "due to their participation in a felonious act which ultimately lead to the death of Skyler Townsend."

Both Smith and Austin remain behind bars after initially being arrested for armed robbery in connection to the Nov. 17 shooting that happened on Center Street.

Investigators told First Coast News they were called to reports of shots fired. At the scene, officers found two men, blocks away from each other, with gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital where Townsend later died and the other victim was treated for his injuries, police said.

Townsend was a graduate of Orange Park High School and wanted to attend Louisiana State University to pursue a career helping animals, according to family members.