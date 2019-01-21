The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is searching for a suspected car thief in the Palatka area.

PCSO said they are searching for 23-year-old Jerry Atteberry of Lawtey, Florida. He was recently released from the Bradford County Jail on drug charges.

PCSO said they discovered a stolen vehicle in the area of Heidt Road and Grassy Lane. Deputies say there will be an increase of law enforcement in the area.

Deputies say they captured a second suspect earlier.

Atteberry isn't believed to be armed. He is described to have a tattoo of a cross above his eye, as well as messy hair and is believed that he isn't wearing pants.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 386-329-0800.