The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect vehicle reportedly involved in a deadly triple shooting this month.

The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Barnes Road South on Nov. 16, leaving one man dead and two others injured.

On the same day as the shooting, JSO said it believed there were three or four suspects who got out of a Chevy Avalanche and fired at the victims.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, JSO tweeted that police were still looking for the vehicle, described to be a white 2002 to 2005 Chevy Avalanche, similar to the one in the photos below.

The suspect vehicle is also described to have possible damage on the rear driver's side.

If you have any information, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.