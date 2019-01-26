PALM COAST, Fla. — A suspect who refused to get out of a stolen car finally surrendered to deputies after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast on Saturday.

The incident started at 3:45 p.m. when deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office ran the plates on a vehicle that turned out to be stolen during an armed robbery in Virginia.

When deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, they said the suspect sped off before stopping at Belleaire Drive and Beaverdam Lane. The suspect refused to exit the vehicle and a standoff ensued. Deputies were unsure if the suspect was armed. Nearby homes were evacuated and residents were told to stay indoors.

No one was hurt during the standoff and the suspect was soon arrested.