One in custody after suspect reportedly steals JSO squad car, officer opens fire

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was involved in a traffic stop that ended with shots fired in the Moncrief area on Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened on Moncrief Road at Soutel Drive.

As a second officer was assisting with the traffic stop, police say a suspect unrelated to the stop jumped into an unoccupied JSO unit and drove off.

JSO says the officer gave chase on foot and during the short foot pursuit, fired one shot in the direction of the vehicle, missing the target. The suspect then crashed moments later, exited the vehicle and surrendered to police.

JSO says the suspect is 20-year-old Nalorie Paul. There were no injuries to the officer or the suspect and he now faces charges for auto theft.