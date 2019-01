The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) is searching for the suspect who reportedly stole a car and crashed it in St. Johns County Wednesday morning.

SJSO said the suspect stole the vehicle along Fruit Cove Road South. The suspect crashed it before 8:30 a.m., according to SJSO's Facebook post.

K9 units also responded to the scene and found a discarded blue shirt north of the location of the crash site, deputies said.

If you have any information, call SJSO at 904-824-8304.