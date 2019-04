JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was shot inside a MetroPCS in the Sunbeam area while trying to rob the store around 5:30 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

JSO says the suspect fled after being shot, but was shortly arrested.

Police did not say whether the shooter was an employee or customer of the store.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Police are still investigating.

First Coast News will update this story as new information is available.