JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who escaped police custody on the Westside Tuesday.

JSO said the suspect, 18-year-old Corvouier Alize Boman, escaped in the 5700 block of Lenox Avenue.

Boman was taken into custody after JSO said officers spotted him driving a stolen vehicle. After he was handcuffed, Boman was escorted by an officer toward a patrol car. As they approached the police car, JSO said Boman broke free from the officer and fled the scene on foot.

Boman is 6-feet-tall and weighs 165 pounds, according to police. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black sweat pants.

He is facing charges including auto theft, escape and resisting an officer, JSO said.

If you have any information regarding Boman's whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to receive a possible reward of up to $3,000.