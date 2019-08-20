A man suspected of a DUI crash that killed a woman back in April was arrested last week after he was found hiding in a bathroom closet, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says 37-year-old Megan Graybeal died after Joshua Anderson, 36, rear-ended her car going northbound on Interstate 295 on April 5 around 2 a.m.

Graybeal's car veered off the road, crashed and caught on fire. She died as a result of the fire, FHP said.

Troopers say Anderson was speeding and driving while intoxicated.

Several attempts were made to allow Anderson to surrender on multiple felony arrest warrant charges. However, on Aug. 16, the Clay County Sheriff's Office obtained a key from his apartment's property manager and entry was made with a police K9.

The dog found Anderson hiding in the bathroom closet. He was treated for minor injuries and taken to the Duval County Jail.

He is due in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.