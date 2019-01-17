Lawrence Hall, the suspect involved in the high-speed chase that killed a 84-year old church deacon, has been released from the hospital and transferred to jail.

Hall was booked in on Wednesday on additional charges relating to the robbery-turned-kidnapping at the beginning of January.

RELATED: Officer seriously injured, hit by suspect's vehicle after robbery, kidnapping, auto theft

The 19 charges he currently faces are:

Possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon

Assault/simple

Burglary / structure

Burglary / structure occupied (no assault / battery - no weapon)

Armed robbery - firearm or another deadly weapon

Kidnapping / commit or facilitate the commission of any felony

Theft of motor vehicle - less than $100,000

Burglary/structure - armed/becomes armed with a dangerous weapon

Possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon

Theft of motor vehicle - less than $100,000

Burglary / structure occupied (no assault / battery - no weapon)

Kidnapping / commit or facilitate the commission of any felony

Assault/simple; Leo/firefighter/EMT/nonsworn or licensed security

Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer - high speed

Attempted murder

Armed robbery - firearm or another deadly weapon

Armed robbery - firearm or another deadly weapon

Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer - high speed /

Murder

Sign up for the GMJ On the Go Thanks for signing up! Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please check your email to confirm your subscription. Please try again later.

Submit

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the robbery, kidnapping and auto theft began around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3rd at Lucky Charms Arcade near the corner of Old Mayport Road and A1A. Police say that Hall fled the business, but police were able to track him down to the 900 block of Stern Drive South with help of citizen tips from the area.

It was in this area that police say Hall ran inside a home and kidnapped Louis Reese, 84, while stealing his car.

RELATED: 84-year-old Jacksonville kidnapping victim dies week after high-speed chase

The pursuit ended on Atlantic Boulevard with the kidnap victim’s vehicle totaled and four people – the victim, suspect and two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers -- in the hospital.

Hall was held at the hospital due to his medical status until this week. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.