Lawrence Hall, the suspect involved in the high-speed chase that killed a 84-year old church deacon, has been released from the hospital and transferred to jail.
Hall was booked in on Wednesday on additional charges relating to the robbery-turned-kidnapping at the beginning of January.
The 19 charges he currently faces are:
- Possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon
- Assault/simple
- Burglary / structure
- Burglary / structure occupied (no assault / battery - no weapon)
- Armed robbery - firearm or another deadly weapon
- Kidnapping / commit or facilitate the commission of any felony
- Theft of motor vehicle - less than $100,000
- Burglary/structure - armed/becomes armed with a dangerous weapon
- Possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon
- Theft of motor vehicle - less than $100,000
- Burglary / structure occupied (no assault / battery - no weapon)
- Kidnapping / commit or facilitate the commission of any felony
- Assault/simple; Leo/firefighter/EMT/nonsworn or licensed security
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer - high speed
- Attempted murder
- Armed robbery - firearm or another deadly weapon
- Armed robbery - firearm or another deadly weapon
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer - high speed /
- Murder
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the robbery, kidnapping and auto theft began around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3rd at Lucky Charms Arcade near the corner of Old Mayport Road and A1A. Police say that Hall fled the business, but police were able to track him down to the 900 block of Stern Drive South with help of citizen tips from the area.
It was in this area that police say Hall ran inside a home and kidnapped Louis Reese, 84, while stealing his car.
The pursuit ended on Atlantic Boulevard with the kidnap victim’s vehicle totaled and four people – the victim, suspect and two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers -- in the hospital.
Hall was held at the hospital due to his medical status until this week. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.