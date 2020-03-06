Deputies: Suspect injured during confrontation with Orange Park Mall security officer

Deputies immediately provided first aid to the laceration and took the suspect to the Orange Park Medical Center for treatment.

A man was taken to the hospital after sustaining a laceration to his face following a confrontation with a Clay County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday.

Charles Collins, 27, was charged with two counts of counterfeiting and resisting an officer without violence.

CCSO says they responded to a call of a man passing off $100 worth of counterfeit money at the Orange Park Mall.

When deputies arrived they say the man started running and dropped his cellphone in the process. After noticing he dropped his cellphone, the man ran back to retrieve it and was then tackled to the ground by a mall security officer.

Deputies say the tackle led to the suspect falling which caused a large laceration on his face. CCSO deputies immediately provided first aid and took the suspect to the Orange Park Medical Center for treatment.

Sheriff Daniels released a statement last week warning criminals that as our local businesses start to reopen, criminal acts in our community will not be tolerated.

