JSO identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill

Police say the suspect in this case was identified as Brian Charles Jornet, 47. He was charged with attempted murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified the man charged following an officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill area Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect in this case was identified as Brian Charles Jornet, 47. He was charged with attempted murder, shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. He was also charged with four counts of assault.

Police say around 10:35 a.m. they responded to the 3600 block of College Place in response to reports of a man carrying a rife in the area.

A victim told police that a man carrying the firearm had pointed it at her while she was driving and shot a window out.

Another call indicated that the same man had just scaled a privacy fence in the area. Police say they set up a perimeter around the home that the suspect was believed to be behind.

JSO says the man, later identified as Jornet, was seen scaling back over the fence and pointed his weapon at officers. It was at that point that officers fired multiple shots at the suspect, striking him.

Police say five officers engaged the suspect with their firearms.

The suspect managed to make his way into a residence and the situation turned into a standoff, police say. He was eventually coerced to come out of the home and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police discovered that the rifle the man had was an air rifle that looked similar to a real firearm.

JSO says that officers have had encounters will this man in the past.