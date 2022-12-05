Deputies: Suspect in deadly South Florida stabbing caught in Jacksonville

Detectives say two men got in an altercation in Hobe Sound last week. Jared Alexander Diaz is accused of stabbing another man to death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man wanted in a deadly South Florida stabbing was arrested Sunday night in Jacksonville, according to Martin County deputies.

Deputies say the suspect was wanted in the stabbing death of a man in Hobe Sound last week.

After days of tracking leads, 30-year-old Jared Alexander Diaz was captured in Jacksonville, deputies say

Diaz was wanted for the stabbing death of Robert Tyler Meadows, deputies say.

Officials say Meadows was stabbed inside a home in the gated community of the “Preserve” in Hobe Sound. Detectives say the two men got in an altercation, at which time, Diaz stabbed Meadows multiple times, then fled.

Detectives located Diaz, and he jumped out of a window and tried to flee, deputies say. Officials say he was apprehended by a Jacksonville K-9.

Diaz is charged with manslaughter and will be transported back to Martin County to face those charges.