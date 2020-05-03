JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One suspect is in custody after the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says a home was intentionally set on fire in Arlington Wednesday evening.

The fire happened at a house in the 8800 block of Dandy Avenue. JFRD tweeted about the fire just after 9 p.m.

By 9:16 p.m., fire rescue reported the fire was under control. Shortly before 10 p.m. JFRD said the fire was intentionally set and that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has a suspect in custody.

Red Cross was requested for one adult.