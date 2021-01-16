Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff with St. Augustine police

The suspect, who is not being named at this time, faces charges of trespassing, domestic violence, false imprisonment and resisting.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An hours-long stand-off in St. Augustine led to the arrest of man at the St. Augustine Wastewater Plant near Eddie Vickers Park, the St. Augustine Police Department said.

According to the SAPD, police received a call for suspicious 40-foot motorhome driving into a restricted area of the St. Augustine Wastewater Plant. When police arrived on the scene, they found two men barricaded inside the motorhome.

The younger of the two men surrendered without incident. However, the older man remained inside the motorhome. Police did not specify the relationship between the men.

A number of law enforcement personnel responded to the scene as the standoff continued, including the SAPD, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, a SWAT Team and a bomb squad, though police said the bomb squad was on the scene out of caution.

At about 4:05 p.m., deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office helped extricate the suspect and place him under arrest, according to the SAPD. Police are not reporting any injuries.

The suspect, who is not being named at this time, faces charges of trespassing, domestic violence, false imprisonment and resisting without violence. The suspect is currently at the St. Johns County Jail.

The younger adult is not facing any charges.