Suspect in custody after being accused of striking man with tire iron near Old St. Augustine Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been taken into custody following an attempted robbery that took place "in the area of Old St. Augustine Road and Durbin Lake Drive" Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says at approximately 1:38 a.m., officers were notified of the attempted robbery and upon arrival, they found the victim - an unidentified man in his 30s, suffering from a laceration to his head. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told JSO that he was sitting on a park bench when the unknown suspect allegedly tried to rob him of his fanny pack and bicycle, according to police. Next, the man tried to run away from the suspect but, the suspect allegedly "chased him and struck him with a tire iron," police say.

JSO says the suspect was still at the scene as police arrived and was immediately taken into custody. The sheriff's office says the incident is under an active investigation.