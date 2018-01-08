Sherwin Birt, 38, has been arrested for the robbery of a BP gas station where he shot the clerk.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook that Birt has been involved in multiple crimes in the Jacksonville area recently.

However, Birt has been arrested for the Arlington BP robbery and shooting which left a man, Vipin Sharma, in critical condition in the hospital. First Coast News has since spoken to Sharma's family and he is recovering from a gunshot to the stomach.

The gun from the shooting was recovered when police arrested Birt on July 30.

At this time, Birt has been charged with aggravated battery, four counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault burglary and theft. More charges could be forthcoming, according to police.

