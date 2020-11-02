JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of driving his van into a tent housing a Republican voter registration drive first slowly approached the volunteers. As two volunteers approached the vehicle, that's when police say Gregory Williams Loel Timm, 27, hit the gas making the workers jump out of the way to avoid getting hit.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released an incident report on Tuesday stating what reportedly lead up to what happened in the Walmart parking on Saturday in the Sandalwood area.

Timm remained in the Duval County jail Tuesday on half a million dollars bond for allegedly driving his van into the tent being used by President Trump supporters to register votes.

"They (victims) both stated that the vehicle then accelerated towards them and the tent," the report states. "Both victims had to move out of the way quickly in order to prevent themselves from being struck by the vehicle. The suspect continued to drive and knocked over several chairs, tables and a tent."

The reports states that the suspect then got out of the vehicle, took out his phone, "flipped them off," and drove away.

Police got a description of the vehicle and tracked it to Timm's home in the 2000 block of Brighton Bay Trail. He was arrested there and told police, "someone has to take a stand," and he also advised officers that he didn't like President Trump, the report states.

“The assailant’s own confession makes it clear that Saturday was a deliberate and politically motivated attack on supporters of President Trump," Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chair woman said in a statement following the release of the incident report. " What happened in Jacksonville is completely reprehensible and unacceptable. Political violence has no place in our democratic process, and we will not bend to these thuggish acts.”

President Donald Trump responds to reports that a driver purposefully crashed his van into a tent owned by the Republican Party of Duval County.

