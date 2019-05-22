One person is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Tanglewood on Wednesday, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

According to Clay County deputies, early on Wednesday morning, they received a call about a domestic dispute between a man and a woman in the area of Stagecoach Drive. When deputies made contact with the man outside the home, he pulled a firearm on three deputies.

CCSO says they were then forced to use deadly force and shoot the man. He was later pronounced dead.

No deputies involved in the incident were harmed. First Coast News has learned that a child was home at the time of the shooting, but was also uninjured.

The deputies involved in this incident has been identified as Brandon Senters, who has been on the force for a little over six years, Jacob Adams, who has been on the force for six months and Michael Tapawan, who has been on the force for one year, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The man who died has not yet been identified.

This is the second deputy-involved shooting in Clay County this year.