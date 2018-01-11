JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One suspect is dead and two suspects is still at large after a police-involved shooting overnight in the Moncrief neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. No officers were injured during the shooting.

In a press conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a spokesperson with JSO said that two people were taken into custody but one was released after it was found they had no connection to the crime.

JSO said the shooting started after they got a call about an armed carjacking and robbery at a car wash at 7182 Lem Turner Rd. around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police say there were four suspects and one of the suspects had a handgun and beat the victim to the point of unconsciousness before they stole his truck. The victim, a senior citizen, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. During Tuesday's press conference, he was said to be in stable condition.

The vehicle was later located on W. 45th Street. after OnStar tracked it down. When officers tried to stop the truck, they pulled into the Hilltop Village Apartments at 1600 W. 45th St. where the suspects took off on foot.

JSO said 10-year-veteran of the force, Rodney Deconti, chased 24-year-old Tony Bernard Smith, believed to be the driver, onto the third floor where the officer the discharged his gun once and shot the suspect after he failed to listen to the officers. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

This is officer Deconti's first police-involved shooting.

Smith is a documented gang member with a lengthy record, according to police. He has been arrested by JSO 7 times as an adult and twice as a juvenile.

When JSO searched the suspect, they said they found the victim's property in his pockets. During a search, JSO said they found a handgun at the scene of the apartment complex.

Also arrested at the scene was 21-year-old Jamal Bernard Lincoln. Lincoln was released from the prison system in June 2018 after serving three years. He is charged with carjacking, drug possession and resisting officers.

At this time, JSO believes a third and fourth suspect are still at large.

