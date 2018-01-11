JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One suspect is dead and another suspect is still at large after a police-involved shooting overnight in the Moncrief neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. No officers were injured during the shooting.

JSO said the shooting started after they got a call about an armed carjacking and robbery at a car wash at 7182 Lem Turner Rd. around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police say there were four suspects and one of the suspects had a handgun and beat the victim to the point of unconsciousness before they stole his truck. The victim, a senior citizen, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was later located on W. 45th Street. after OnStar tracked it down. When officers tried to stop the truck, they pulled into the Hilltop Village Apartments at 1600 W. 45th St. where the suspects took off on foot.

We see a few @JSOPIO officers in the back of this apartment complex that’s at 1600 W. 45th. pic.twitter.com/33oNDobhDo — Lindsey Boetsch (@FCNLindsey) November 1, 2018

JSO said one officer chased one of the suspects onto the third floor where the officer then shot the suspect after he failed to listen to the officers. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

When JSO searched the suspect, they said they found the victim's property in his pockets. During a search, JSO said they found a handgun at the scene of the apartment complex.

Two other suspects were also detained by patrol officers. JSO said they are working to determine their involvement in the incident.

At this time, JSO believes a fourth suspect is at large and may be in the area.

Police are looking around the 2nd and 3rd floor stairwell pic.twitter.com/sNoipZr4aN — Lindsey Boetsch (@FCNLindsey) November 1, 2018

JSO plans to hold another press conference Thursday afternoon after they learn more details about the incident. They didn't release a time, but stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

