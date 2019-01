JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the head in Downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Will Stacker, 44, stabbed the victim Monday night on Beaver Street in a vacant area frequented by homeless people.

When police arrived, they said they saw a woman screaming with blood on her face and a man lying on the ground with a knife in his head. He survived, according to police.

Stacker has been charged with aggravated battery.