Police are still on the lookout for the suspect of a shooting in the North Riverside area Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to 2100 Clementine Drive in reference to a person shot and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

That man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries, police said.

During their investigation, police determined that an unknown suspect shot the victim in the 2100 block of Lewis Street.

That suspect is still at large and JSO's Violent Crime Impact team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.