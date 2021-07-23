Suspect arrested in deadly West Augustine shooting

Friends identified the victim as Shaina Armstrong. They say she was the mother of two children, including a 4-month-old baby.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is behind bars after deputies say he is accused of shooting and killing a mother of two in West Augustine last month.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office received a shots fired call at about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Christopher Street and Herbert Street on June 16.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim's vehicle crashed. First responders transported the victim to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Friends identified the victim as Shaina Armstrong. They say she was the mother of two children, including a 4-month-old baby.

After conducting an investigation, Evins Harris was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

On Thursday, authorities arrested Harris for first-degree murder.

Harris was transported to the county jail and is being held without bond.