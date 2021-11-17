Suspect arrested in deadly Argyle Forest motel shooting investigation

Andy Williams, 34, is accused of shooting a man to death at the Red Roof Inn on Youngerman Circle in September.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arested a 34-year-old suspect for the deadly shooting of man at an Argyle Forest area motel in September.

On Sept. 18, people flagged down police at the Red Roof Inn in the 6000 block of Youngerman Circle. Police later found a man had been shot multiple times inside one of the rooms, according to JSO.

He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believed the shooting happened after the victim and the shooter got into an arguement, JSO reported in September.

The Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit opened an investigation into the shooting and later identified 34-year-old Andy Williams as the suspect, according to police.

On Tuesday, JSO arrested Williams on murder and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon charges. He also has multiple, unrelated drug charges against him as well.

Williams is currently housed in the Duval County Jail. He is not eligible for bond.