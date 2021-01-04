Suspect arrested in deadly April shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

Officers found an unresponsive man between two air conditioning units behind the La Estancia Apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect connected to the shooting death of a man who was found dead behind an apartment complex in Northwest Jacksonville.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a shooting in the 5100 block of Shenandoah Avenue on April 1 around 7:45 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found an unresponsive man between two air conditioning units behind the La Estancia Apartments. Police said the man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased.

During the initial investigation, officers spoke with witnesses that recalled seeing the victim walking in the area at around 4:30 a.m. that morning and hearing gunshots shortly after.

Witnesses also told police that they observed a man leaving the area of the shooting holding his arm and saying he had been shot.

Later during the investigation, officers were able to identify 44-year-old Michael Maurice White as a potential suspect.