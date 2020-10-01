A man has been arrested in connection to a 2017 murder that happened on Jacksonville's Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Ny’Qwez M. Hall, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection to the incident.

In November of 2017, JSO was dispatched to the area of 4400 Melissa Court in reference to a dead person. JSO's investigative efforts reportedly identified the suspect as Hall.

There was no other information provided by police. Hall is expected to appear in court for his arraignment in Duval County on Jan. 30.