A popular restaurant reopened its doors for the second time in two years.

The owner of the Flame Broiler's San Marco location was forced to rebuild after Hurricane Irma, and most recently in September after a break-in and a fire. They reopened at the end of November.

“We’re like the restaurant that is never going to go away ... flooding, fires, we just keep coming back," the restaurant's owner, Jackie Grzebin, said.

Monday, detectives notified the owner that they arrested and charged a suspect with arson in connection to the September incident. Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged 57-year-old David Beckley with second-degree arson, burglary causing damage in excess of $1,000, violation of parole, trespassing and giving a false name to police regarding the fire at the Flame Broiler.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to be happy, but I am so happy this guy has been caught because it's justice," Grzebin said.

According to Grzebin and JSO, Beckley broke into the Flame Broiler, tried to steal money, then set fire to the TV screen showing the security video. According to the Florida Department of Corrections records, this isn't the first time officers arrested Beckley for arson.

Grzebin said detectives told her they had Beckley's fingerprints from the cash register, but it took a while to charge him because they had to recover video off of a hard drive. Detectives told Grzebin on that video they can see Beckley lighting the TV screen on fire.

Now, Grzebin said along with the renovations came an upgrade to the security system. The restaurant now has HD cameras and a new security system.

"This [break-in] enhanced our security systems a little bit," she said.

Grzebin said the timing of Beckley's arrest coinciding with their reopening makes her feel even more confident in the store opening its doors again.

"Now, we can sit here and talk and together, tell the world, not only did we catch this man and he will not light any other businesses on fire, but we are open, we have a new look and we’re ready for our customers to come back,” she said.

Grzebin hopes to have a grand opening at the beginning of 2020. Beckley is set to appear in court Wednesday. First Coast News will be there and have updates on-air and online.