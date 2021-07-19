Suspect arrested, charged in November 2020 deadly shooting

Marsai Devonta Cruz is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The US Marshals and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a 26-year-old man Sunday in a deadly shooting that happened in November 2020.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 21, 2020, in the 10800 block of Harts Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle crashed in the area.

Upon further investigation, officers found the driver had been shot. The victim was later pronounced dead after first responders took him to the hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle with the victim was no hurt in the shooting.

Detectives later identified Marsai Devonta Cruz as a suspect.

In May 2020, JSO sent out an alert asking for information on Cruz's whereabouts for aggravated assault and battery charges.